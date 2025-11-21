WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Empty Bowls Project – November 20-27, 2025

The Empty Bowl Project returns Saturday, December 6th to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Jamestown Farmers Market’s Nick Weith and Pearl City Clay House’s Deb Eck tell us more.


