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[LISTEN] Community Matters – EverWild Land Trust – September 17, 2026

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WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley discusses climate resiliency and how that translates to work being done in the watersheds of Chautauqua County with Everwild Land Trust Director of Conservation Twan Leenders.


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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.