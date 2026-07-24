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[LISTEN] Community Matters – Fenton History Center – July 22, 2026

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The Fenton History Center is applying for a grant to help replace the deteriorating roof on the historic mansion. Center Executive Director Joni Blackman gives more details and tells us about Vision 2030.

Fenton Mansion


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.