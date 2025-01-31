[LISTEN] Community Matters – George Borrello – January 30, 2025 January 31, 2025 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment State Senator George Borrello shares his thoughts on Governor Kathy Hochul‘s proposed state budget and discusses goals for this legislative session. George Borrello Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)Click to share on Threads (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply