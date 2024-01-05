WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Grow Jamestown – January 4, 2024

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Grow Jamestown – January 4, 2024

By Leave a Comment

The Jamestown Public Market and related programs are going through a rebranding this year in addition to gaining a new person to oversee it all.

Nick Weith

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.