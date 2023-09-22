WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – James Prendergast Library – September 21, 2023

[LISTEN] Community Matters – James Prendergast Library – September 21, 2023

By Leave a Comment

We talk with James Prendergast Library IT Librarian Kristie Bemis about activities taking place at the library, including the Second Annual Haunted Library event in October.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.