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[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Area Community Orchestra – May 14, 2026

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Jamestown Area Community Orchestra Conductor John Cross talks about the upcoming performance for the orchestra at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The Jamestown Area Community Orchestra rehearses for its concert at 4pm, Sunday, May 24, 2026 at First Covenant Church.


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