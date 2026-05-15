[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Area Community Orchestra – May 14, 2026

Jamestown Area Community Orchestra Conductor John Cross talks about the upcoming performance for the orchestra at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2026.
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Jamestown Area Community Orchestra Conductor John Cross talks about the upcoming performance for the orchestra at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2026.
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