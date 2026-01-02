[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown BPU Presentation – December 18, 2025

Jamestown City Council learned what rates are going up as well as new fees in 2026 during a presentation from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. BPU General Manager David Leathers led off the discussion.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Jamestown City Council learned what rates are going up as well as new fees in 2026 during a presentation from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. BPU General Manager David Leathers led off the discussion.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply