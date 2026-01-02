WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown BPU Presentation – December 18, 2025

Jamestown City Council learned what rates are going up as well as new fees in 2026 during a presentation from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. BPU General Manager David Leathers led off the discussion.

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities General Manager David Leathers shares budget information with Jamestown City Council (December 15, 2025)


