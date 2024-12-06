[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown High School Madrigals – December 5, 2024 December 6, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment The Jamestown High School Madrigals perform a selection of songs for the Jamestown School Board at their meeting on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. JHS A’Capella Choir Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
