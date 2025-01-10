WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Justice Coalition – January 9, 2025

Robert Brooks, a man incarcerated in Marcy Correctional Facility near Utica, died in custody after being beaten to death, allegedly by Correction Officers. While no arrests have been made in the case, New York State has fired 14 workers in connection with the case. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone will be leading a discussion along with the YWCA Jamestown and Jamestown Justice Coalition on January 13, 2025. JJC Coordinator Justin Hubbard provides more details.


