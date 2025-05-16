[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Public Schools Budget Hearing – May 15, 2025

Jamestown Public Schools‘ Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Brittnay Spry presents the proposed 2025-26 district budget at the public hearing ahead of the May 20, 2025 budget vote.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Jamestown Public Schools‘ Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Brittnay Spry presents the proposed 2025-26 district budget at the public hearing ahead of the May 20, 2025 budget vote.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply