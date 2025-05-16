WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Public Schools Budget Hearing – May 15, 2025

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Public Schools Budget Hearing – May 15, 2025

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Public Schools‘ Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Brittnay Spry presents the proposed 2025-26 district budget at the public hearing ahead of the May 20, 2025 budget vote.

Jamestown Public Schools’ Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Brittnay Spry presents the proposed 2025-26 district budget at the public hearing ahead of the May 20, 2025 budget vote

 


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.