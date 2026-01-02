[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Public Schools Human Resources Presentation – December 18, 2025

The Jamestown School Board heard a presentation at its December 16, 2025 meeting from JPS’ Human Resource department about how HR is working to communicate more effectively with JPS staff.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
The Jamestown School Board heard a presentation at its December 16, 2025 meeting from JPS’ Human Resource department about how HR is working to communicate more effectively with JPS staff.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply