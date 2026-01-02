WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Public Schools Human Resources Presentation – December 18, 2025

The Jamestown School Board heard a presentation at its December 16, 2025 meeting from JPS’ Human Resource department about how HR is working to communicate more effectively with JPS staff.

Member of the Jamestown Public Schools’ Human Resources department present on staff communication efforts (December 16, 2025)


