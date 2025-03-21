WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Public Schools Proposed 2025-26 Budget Presentation – March 20, 2025

Jamestown Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations Brittnay Spry presented the proposed 2025-26 budget to the Jamestown School Board on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Jamestown District Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations Brittnay Spry presents 2025-26 School Budget to the Jamestown School Board (March 11, 2025)


