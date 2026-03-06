[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jefferson Project Presentation – March 5, 2026

The Jefferson Project gave their annual presentation on research on Chautauqua Lake to the Chautauqua County Legislature on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
The Jefferson Project gave their annual presentation on research on Chautauqua Lake to the Chautauqua County Legislature on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply