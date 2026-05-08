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[LISTEN] Community Matters – John Felton – May 8, 2026

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Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union CEO John Felton discusses the new credit union going into the former Rite-Aid Building on North Main Street in Jamestown.

John Felton


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.