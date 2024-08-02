WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Journey Gunderson – August 1, 2024

The 32nd Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Fest is underway in downtown Jamestown and we caught up with National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson about everything that will be going on.


