[LISTEN] Community Matters – JTNY eLab Business Accelerator Cohort – August 17, 2023 August 18, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment We talk to Jamestown Department of Development Director Crystal Surdyk and City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle about the new JTNY eLab Business Accelerator Cohort and FastTrac Program coming to Jamestown.
