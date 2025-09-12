[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kevin Whitaker – September 11, 2025

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker tells us how the beginning of the school year is going including the status of capital projects and New York State’s Portrait of a Graduate program.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker tells us how the beginning of the school year is going including the status of capital projects and New York State’s Portrait of a Graduate program.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply