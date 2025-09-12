WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kevin Whitaker – September 11, 2025

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker tells us how the beginning of the school year is going including the status of capital projects and New York State’s Portrait of a Graduate program.

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker shares capital projects schedule (September 10, 2025)


