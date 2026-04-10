[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kim Ecklund – April 9, 2026 April 10, 2026 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Jamestown has a new Police Chief and Fire Chief. Mayor Kim Ecklund tells us more about that and we talk about properties being taken over by the city as well as roadwork. Kim Ecklund Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on X (Opens in new window) X Print (Opens in new window) Print More Posts for Show: Community Matters
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