[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kim Ecklund – December 14, 2023

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley speaks with Mayor-Elect Kim Ecklund on her transition process and discusses issues with the 2024 budget.

Kim Ecklund

