WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Kim Ecklund – January 11, 2024

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kim Ecklund – January 11, 2024

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund gives an update on how the transition to being the city’s new mayor is going.

Kim Ecklund

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.