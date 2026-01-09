[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kim Ecklund – January 8, 2026

The early days of 2026 have so far brought with it a new Jamestown City Council and a revived Jamestown Renaissance Corporation for Mayor Kim Ecklund. We talk about that and her goals for the year.
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
