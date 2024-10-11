WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kim Ecklund – October 10, 2024

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund presented her 2025 Executive Budget on October 8. We’ll learn more about that spending plan as well as talk about some updates on the homelessness issue.

Kim Ecklund


Recent News

