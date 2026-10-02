WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – New Neighbors Coalition Conversation On Welcoming & Belonging – October 1, 2026

[LISTEN] Community Matters – New Neighbors Coalition Conversation On Welcoming & Belonging – October 1, 2026

By Leave a Comment

The New Neighbors Coalition and Jamestown Justice Coalition held a Community Conversation on Welcoming and Belonging in Jamestown at the Robert H. Jackson Center on September 16, 2026.

The New Neighbors Coalition and Jamestown Justice Coalition held a Community Conversation on Welcoming and Belonging in Jamestown at the Robert H. Jackson Center on September 16, 2026.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.