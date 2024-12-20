[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – December 19 and 26, 2024 December 20, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel discusses the results of the Jamestown Airport Market Study, possible plans to move county offices to the Chautauqua Mall and more. PJ Wendel Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)Click to share on Threads (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
