WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – February 29, 2024

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – February 29, 2024

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel discusses federal funding for Barcelona Harbor and Chautauqua Lake; the solar eclipse, a new Code Blue Warming Shelter, and more.

PJ Wendel

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.