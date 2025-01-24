WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – January 23, 2025

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks with Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel to discuss the State Budget and State of the State; the Jamestown Airport, immigration, and more.

PJ Wendel


