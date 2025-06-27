WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – June 26, 2025

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks with Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel about nuclear power, Job Corps, the opening of the Hope Haven Women’s Shelter and more.

PJ Wendel


