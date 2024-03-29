WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – March 28, 2024

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – March 28, 2024

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel discusses the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8, how the Freshwater Wetlands Act affects Chautauqua Lake, and more.

PJ Wendel

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.