WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – May 23, 2024

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – May 23, 2024

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel talks about a symposium on Chautauqua Lake that’s taking place in June as well as other economic development news.

PJ Wendel

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.