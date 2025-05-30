WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – May 29, 2025

We talk with Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel about how the state budget and proposed federal tax cut bill could affect the county’s budget and more.

PJ Wendel

 


