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[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – September 10, 2026

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Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel joins us to discuss the first case of measles in the county in 30 years as well as housing initiatives, economic development news, and more.


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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.