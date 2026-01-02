WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Robert H. Jackson Center – January 1, 2026

The Robert H. Jackson Center is recognizing the 80th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials as well as the Center’s own 25th anniversary. President Kristan McMahon tells us more.


