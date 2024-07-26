[LISTEN] Community Matters – Tim Scoma – July 25, 2024 July 26, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks with Tim Scoma, who is opening Jamestown’s first cannabis dispensary. The future location of Lifted, a cannabis retail dispensary, at 320 North Main Street, Jamestown Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
