[LISTEN] Community Matters – YWCA Jamestown-Jamestown Justice Coalition Homeless Conversation – September 12, 2024 September 20, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment The YWCA Jamestown and Jamestown Justice Coalition co-sponsored a conversation on the unhoused on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at the Robert H. Jackson Center. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply