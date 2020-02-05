WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Fenton History Center Announces Return of Trivia Nights, Special Events in February

The Fenton History Center will host a series of special events in February both at the historic Fenton Mansion and also at a popular restaurant in downtown Jamestown.

WRFA’s Jason Sample had Fenton executive director Noah Goodling in the studio to share details about the events – which include the Fenton Trivia Nights at Shawbucks each Wednesday in February, along with the Fenton Servants’ Tours (Feb. 8 and 22), the Behind the Scene Tour (Feb. 15) and also the Women’s Suffrage exhibit and tour (Saturday, March 28).

More info at the Fenton Facebook Page.

