[LISTEN] I Remember – Episode 1 – Brooklyn Square Part 1

WRFA-LP and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts have developed a new oral history program that allows Chautauqua County residents to provide their first-hand accounts of people, places, industries and events from our region’s rich past.
Episode One is the first part of the discussion on Brooklyn Square.
The project is funded through a Community Action Grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
