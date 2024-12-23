WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Jamestown High School Holidays In Poetry – 2024

The Holidays in Poetry project returns to Jamestown High School in 2024. The project involves students from JHS writing original works of poetry focusing on the holiday season. The Project was coordinated Jamestown High School English teacher Betsy Rowe-Baehr.

As part of the project, several students stopped by the WRFA studios and were recorded as they recited their original works.

Students’ poetry will air on 107.9fm WRFA during Small Things Considered on Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

Happy Holidays to the entire Community.

 

