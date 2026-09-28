[LISTEN] Lake Shore Center for the Arts Songwriters in Concert Highlights – September 2026

WRFA is proud to team up with the Lake Shore Center for the Arts to bring you the highlights from their monthly Songwriters in Concert Series.

Every third Thursday of the month LSCFTA brings together three singer/songwriters to perform their songs and tell their stories. WRFA brings you the best of those performances on the final Saturday of the month at 8 pm.

Performers for September 2026 were Jess Royer, Phil Dillon and Grace Lougen

www.linktr.ee/jessroyermusic

www.gracelougen.com