[LISTEN] Several Changes and Additional Procedures in Place at Heritage in Response to COVID-19

One of the areas largest skilled nursing providers and independent living facilities has taken several steps in the past few weeks in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Heritage, based in Gerry, NY, provides an estimated 2500 seniors with both independent and assisted living options, rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, and more with locations in Chautauqua County and also Washington State, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.

WRFA’s Jason Sample talked on Tuesday, March 24 with David Smeltzer, Heritage President & CEO, to learn more about what its skilled nursing facilities are doing in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Smeltzer also added that additional positions are needed with the organization and a job fair will be taking place on Wednesday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in the viewing room at Homestead Stables – located at 4633 Damon Hill Road, Gerry, NY 14740. First and second, full and part time positions are available.

For more information, call (716) 338-4756 or visit heritage1886.org/careers.