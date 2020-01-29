[LISTEN] Soup and a Song Fundraiser for St. Susan Center Returns Jan. 30 with Music from Frewsburg’s Trinity United Methodist Church

JAMESTOWN – WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Bonnie Scott-Sleight, Jim Holler and Justin Joyner to give you all the details about Soup and A Song: a Fundraiser for St. Susan Center. On Thursday, Jan. 30 St. Susan Center will host a Soup and a Song the first of two winter series. A program combining popular local musical groups and a great meal.

For the modest admission price of $10, guests will be treated not only to an evening of live musical entertainment, but a meal consisting of five different specialty soups created by the culinary team at St. Susan Center. Guests will have their choice of various breads, crackers, desserts, and beverages.

The evening’s entertainment will be provided by local band members of Frewsburg’s Trinity United Methodist Church. Jim Holler, who has worked closely since the fruition of a Soup and a Song, and Executive Director Bonny Scott-Sleight invite everyone out for night of listening pleasure, and hot soup on a cold night. “We are excited to have Trinity UMC playing at this year’s Soup and a Song” states, Ms. Scott-Sleight.

The Soup and a Song events are held at St. Susan Center located at 31 Water Street in Jamestown. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the entertainment beginning shortly after and playing until 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. For more information call 716-664-2253 or visit the website, www.stsusancenter.org.

The next soup and a song event to take place will be Thursday, February 27th, at St. Susan Center, with musical performers from Infinity. Stay tuned for more information.