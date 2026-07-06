[LISTEN] The Swedish Hour – July 05, 2026 (Gerd’s Final Episode)

After more than 20 years as host of The Swedish Hour, Gerd Brigiotta says goodbye to listeners on her final episode as host of the program
THANK YOU FOR ALL THE YEARS OF HOSTING WORK, GERD! – The WRFA team
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A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
After more than 20 years as host of The Swedish Hour, Gerd Brigiotta says goodbye to listeners on her final episode as host of the program
THANK YOU FOR ALL THE YEARS OF HOSTING WORK, GERD! – The WRFA team
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