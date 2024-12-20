[LISTEN/WATCH] Power Chord Hour – Victor DeLorenzo (Violent Femmes, Night Crickets)

Victor DeLorenzo makes his third PCH appearance to talk about the new Night Crickets record How It Ends, writing and acting in his new film Mary For The Block, the first two Violent Femmes records and tons more. Plus a bonus appearance from Janet Schiff of NINETEEN THIRTEEN!

Special Thanks to my buddy Jay Vics for the behind the scenes help on this episode!

