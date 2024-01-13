WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] YWCA Jamestown Broadscast: Ep 44 – Human Trafficking Part 1

YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region.

On this episode, the Y’s staff discuss Human Trafficking

The Broadscast program covers a wide range of topics, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) issues; racial justice and civil rights; empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls; and health and safety of women and girls. It is provided through funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

