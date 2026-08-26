Little Caesars Love Kitchen To Visit St. Susan Center August 27

St. Susan Center has announced that the Little Caesars Love Kitchen will visit St. Susan Center this Thursday to serve free fresh pizza to local guests.

The nationally recognized mobile food program will arrive at 11:00 a.m. at St. Susan Center, located at 31 Water Street with meal service scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event is expected to serve approximately 325 individuals, with any remaining food distributed to community members as needed.

The visit comes after a previous scheduling delay related to equipment repairs.

St. Susan Center Executive Director Cherie Rowland said the Center is grateful to Little Caesars Love Kitchen, “This partnership reflects the spirit of compassion and generosity that helps strengthen our community. We are excited to welcome their team and share this meal with our guests.”

For more than 40 years, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen program has traveled throughout the United States and Canada delivering meals to people facing hardship, supporting disaster relief efforts, and partnering with community organizations dedicated to fighting hunger.