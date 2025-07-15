Live CHQ Presents Free Jamestown Tarp Skunks Game July 17

Live CHQ is presenting a “Community Buyout Night” for the Jamestown Tarp Skunks this Thursday.

The game will feature the visiting Niagara Ironbacks, with free admission, courtesy of Live CHQ, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA), and the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG). The theme for this special night is “A Salute to Chautauqua County’s First Responders and Healthcare Professionals,” with a pre-game recognition planned to recognize all first responders and healthcare workers in attendance.

Pregame festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m. and include a “touch a truck” event with various first responder vehicles on hand. There will also be a meet and greet with Whiffy, the Tarp Skunks mascot. Several local healthcare organizations and volunteer fire departments will have information tables set up. Representatives from the CCIDA and CCPEG will also be giving out free Live CHQ Frisbees to the first 500 people through the gate and just before the game starts, there will be a special first pitch ceremony honoring all first responders in attendance.

Free tickets are available at Russell E. Diethrick Park the night of the game. Volunteer firefighters, local law enforcement, and EMS workers can also pick up tickets at their designated stations, with limited tickets also available at both CCIDA offices in Jamestown and Dunkirk. Any first responder group that would like tickets can also call the Tarp Skunks direction at 716-705-5600.

For more information, visit JamestownTarpSkunks.com.