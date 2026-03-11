Live Entertainment For Audubon Lights Announced

Live entertainment for this year’s Audubon Lights has been announced.

The Audubon Community Nature Center’s annual event celebrates the first three weekends of spring with a half-mile trail of lights that brighten the landscape after sunset. Dates this year are Fridays and Saturdays from March 20 through April 4. A new feature this year is a new rainbow tunnel.

The trail ends at the Nature Center with a warm fire, refreshments, and live entertainment.

Providing music on Friday, March 20 is Adam McKillip and April 3 is Gavin Paterniti. Jason Mirek performs Saturdays, March 21 and 28 and Bill Ward is featured Friday, March 27 and Saturday, April 4. All are accomplished regional musicians with eclectic styles.

Dancer Brandy Welch will present LED dancing on Friday and Saturday, March 27-28. Luna Solaria will offer fire, LED and black light dancing Fridays and Saturdays, March 20-21 and April 3-4.

Audubon Lights hours March 20 and 21 are 8–10 p.m. With increasing daylight, March 27 and 28 hours are 8:15–10 p.m., and April 3 and 4 are 8:30–10 p.m.

The Nature Center building will be open for play in the indoor Nature Play Area and to visit the live animals and shop in the Blue Heron Gift Shop.

Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for Nature Center members and children 3–15, and free for ages 2 and under.

Paid reservations are appreciated by the night before and can be made by calling (716) 569-2345 or going to AudubonCNC.org/events. Walk-ins are welcome.