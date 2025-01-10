Local Conversation on Law Enforcement To Be Held In Wake of Inmate’s Death at Marcy Correctional Facility

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone, the Jamestown YWCA, and Jamestown Justice Coalition are holding a conversation on law enforcement and justice on Monday, January 13.

The event from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will be held at the Robert H. Jackson Center and is open to the public.

Jamestown Justice Coalition Coordinator Justin Hubbard said the event is in direct response to the beating death of inmate, Robert Brooks, by guards at the Marcy Correctional Facility near Utica.

He said body camera footage from the attack was recently released to the public, “We’ve been in contact with Sheriff Quattrone since before that video came out. He has talked to us about how he wants to communicate with community, how that’s unacceptable, but also use it as an opportunity to check in with the community and see where our local policing can learn from them and also do better.”

Quattrone made a public statement the morning the video was released, that stated in part, “No human being should be treated that way by another human being. This situation is made even worse by the fact that the extreme cruelty was inflicted by those entrusted with the power of government, against those they were entrusted to guard and protect.”

Hubbard said Quattrone reached out to him before the video was released, “So that I was able to contact some other leaders from the Coalition and members of the Black community in Jamestown so that I could give them a heads up that a video like this was going to happen because as a person of color myself, when I see videos like this just circulating online and you’re not really prepared for it, it can be really jarring.”

State Attorney General Letitia James has recused herself and the AG’s office from the case, citing a potential conflict of interest. The office has asked Onondaga County District Attorney William J. Fitzpatrick to take over the case as a special prosecutor.

The FBI and U.S. Justice Department are also reviewing the case.

Governor Kathy Hochul directed Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) Commissioner Daniel Martuscello to begin the termination process for the 14 people involved in Brooks’ death.

No one has been charged with the death at this time.

Hubbard said Monday’s event will include a panel discussion. He said members of the Sheriff’s Department will be there with other law enforcement officers possible. It will be moderated by YWCA Jamestown Executive Director Amanda Gesing and include a question and answer opportunity for people attending.