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Local Democrats Opening Headquarters In Jamestown Today

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Democratic Headquarters in downtown Jamestown at 19 East Third Street

Local Democrats will open their South County Headquarters in downtown Jamestown today.

Representatives of the Jamestown and Lakewood-Busti Democratic Committees will be joined by Democratic and Working Families Party Candidate for Congress Aaron Gies for the grand opening that will be held at 6:00 p.m. at 19 East Third Street.

Gies’ campaign will share the Jamestown headquarters as it continues its campaign in Chautauqua County. The event will feature a ribbon cutting, refreshments, and remarks from Gies and other candidates.

There are 15 Democratic candidates running for county legislature this year, as well as State Senate Candidate Victoria Guite-Williams, State Assembly Candidate Tom Carle, Family Court Judge Candidate Alexandria Moss; and State Supreme Court candidates Anne Joynt and Craig Bucki.

The headquarters will be open to the public 12:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays, now through November 2. Volunteers will be on hand to answer voters’ questions and offer literature and lawn signs for candidates.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3 and early voting takes place Saturday, October 24 to Sunday, November 1.

For more information about candidates, polling places, and voting, visit votechautauqua.com

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