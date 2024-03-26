Local Drug Ring Leader Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

A local drug ring leader has pleaded guilty just before jury selection was scheduled to begin for his federal trial.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 38-year old Rocco Beardsley of Jamestown pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. to narcotic conspiracy and distribution of fentanyl causing death. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a maximum of life.

Attorneys for the case stated that between late 2018 and March 2020, Beardsley conspired with seven others to sell methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled substances in the Jamestown area. On April 9, 2019, Beardsley sold acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl, which resulted in the death of an individual identified as J.A. After learning of J.A.’s death, Beardsley took steps to conceal his involvement in the drug overdose, including by directing others to destroy evidence from the death scene.

Beardsley bought and sold fentanyl, and methamphetamine for profit and for his own use, utilizing social media to conduct his drug trafficking activities. He also used residences on Sampson Street and Cowden Place in Jamestown for his drug trafficking activities.

Beardsley was previously convicted in Federal Court in 2007 of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and sentenced to serve 57 months in prison. In 2017, he was convicted in New York State Court of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Narcotic Drug Intent To Sell.

A total of seven defendants were charged and convicted in this case.

Beardsley will be sentenced on July 23, 2024.